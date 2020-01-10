SERVICES TODAY

Johnny E. Flora, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

W. Dean Campbell, 1 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

Elaine Vail-Mynhier Reed, 1 p.m., Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES SUNDAY  

Edna E. Borntrager, 4 p.m., Palm Grove Mennonite Church, Sarasota, Florida

Clara M. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Levi Stutzman residence, 14513 CR 38, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY 

Landon D. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 7990 N. 450 W., Howe

Willard D. Miller, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

Randall J. Inbody, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Ellsworth D. Risser, 11 a.m., Olive Mennonite Church, Elkhart

SERVICES WEDNESDAY 

David H. Johnson, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES JAN. 19

Howard L. Good, 2-6 p.m., Tri Lakes Community Church, Bristol

SERVICES FEB. 1

Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES

MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

