SERVICES TODAY
Barbara A. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Steve Borkholder residence, 7290 C.R. 101, Nappanee
Ada E. Miller, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
Dean L. Neterer, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Galen D. Rasler, 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Dallas D. Cuthbert, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Colin Riegsecker, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Joanna Graber, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
Carole F. Fiske, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, New Milford, Pennsylvania
Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
Cheryl Nusbaum, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
John H. Aschliman, 1 p.m., The Meetinghouse, Greencroft, Goshen
Laura C. Stucky, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Syracuse
SERVICES MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
