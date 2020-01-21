TODAY

Wilbur E. Schlabach, 10 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury

Leroy A. Nissley, 9:30 a.m., William L. Nissley residence, 5015 E. 450 South, Wolcottville

SERVICES THURSDAY 

Billy Havens, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Marlin J. Helmuth, 9:30 a.m., the Cletus Lehman residence, 10920 W. 300 North, Shipshewana

SERVICES FRIDAY  

Opal Nichols, 2 p.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Brendon Gerard Cummings, 11 a.m. Mass, St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Syracuse

Donald I. Riley, 11 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

Maureen M. Russell, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Jeffery D. Shields, 2 p.m., First Mennonite Church, Nappanee

Nancy L. Dunithan, 11 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, Shipshewana

SERVICES SUNDAY  

Janet W. Yoder, 2 p.m., Strite Auditoriam Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Virginia

SERVICES FEB. 1

Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you