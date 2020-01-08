NAPPANEE [mdash] Ivan L. Kuhns, 87, Nappanee, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Marshall County to Levi and Edna (Yoder) Kuhns. On March 10, 1955, he married Susie Weaver in LaGrange County. She preceded…