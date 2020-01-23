SERVICES TODAY
James C. Ragsdale, 1 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Ralph L. Rassi Sr., 10 a.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola
Opal Nichols, 2 p.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
Brendon Gerard Cummings, 11 a.m. Mass, St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Syracuse
Donald I. Riley, 11 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen
Maureen M. Russell, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
John “J.R.” Burkholder, 11 a.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
Jeffery D. Shields, 2 p.m., First Mennonite Church, Nappanee
Nancy L. Dunithan, 11 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, Shipshewana
SERVICES SUNDAY
Janet W. Yoder, 2 p.m., Strite Auditoriam Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Virginia
SERVICES FEB. 1
Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
