SERVICES TODAY

James C. Ragsdale, 1 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Ralph L. Rassi Sr., 10 a.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola

Opal Nichols, 2 p.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Brendon Gerard Cummings, 11 a.m. Mass, St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Syracuse

Donald I. Riley, 11 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

Maureen M. Russell, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY  

John “J.R.” Burkholder, 11 a.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

Jeffery D. Shields, 2 p.m., First Mennonite Church, Nappanee

Nancy L. Dunithan, 11 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, Shipshewana

SERVICES SUNDAY  

Janet W. Yoder, 2 p.m., Strite Auditoriam Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Virginia

SERVICES FEB. 1

Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

