TODAY

Billy Havens, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Marlin J. Helmuth, 9:30 a.m., the Cletus Lehman residence, 10920 W. 300 North, Shipshewana

SERVICES FRIDAY  

James C. Ragsdale, 1 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Ralph L. Rassi, Sr., 10 a.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola

Opal Nichols, 2 p.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Brendon Gerard Cummings, 11 a.m. Mass, St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Syracuse

Donald I. Riley, 11 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

Maureen M. Russell, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Jeffery D. Shields, 2 p.m., First Mennonite Church, Nappanee

Nancy L. Dunithan, 11 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, Shipshewana

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Janet W. Yoder, 2 p.m., Strite Auditoriam Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Virginia

SERVICES FEB. 1

Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES

MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

