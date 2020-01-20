SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Wilbur E. Schlabach, 10 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury
Leroy A. Nissley, 9:30 a.m., William L. Nissley residence, 5015 E. 450 South, Wolcottville
SERVICES THURSDAY
Marlin J. Helmuth, 9:30 a.m., the Cletus Lehman residence, 10920 W. 300 North, Shipshewana
SERVICES FRIDAY
Brendon Gerard Cummings, 11 a.m. Mass, St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Syracuse
Donald I. Riley, 11 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen
Maureen M. Russell, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Nancy L. Dunithan, 11 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, Shipshewana
SERVICES SUNDAY
Janet W. Yoder, 2 p.m., Strite Auditoriam Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Virginia
