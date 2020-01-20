SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Wilbur E. Schlabach, 10 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury

Leroy A. Nissley, 9:30 a.m., William L. Nissley residence, 5015 E. 450 South, Wolcottville

SERVICES THURSDAY

Marlin J. Helmuth, 9:30 a.m., the Cletus Lehman residence, 10920 W. 300 North, Shipshewana

SERVICES FRIDAY

Brendon Gerard Cummings, 11 a.m. Mass, St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Syracuse

Donald I. Riley, 11 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

Maureen M. Russell, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Nancy L. Dunithan, 11 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, Shipshewana

SERVICES SUNDAY

Janet W. Yoder, 2 p.m., Strite Auditoriam Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Virginia

