SERVICES TODAY
Dallas D. Cuthbert, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Colin Riegsecker, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Joanna Graber, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
Carole F. Fiske, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, New Milford, Pennsylvania
Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
Cheryl Nusbaum, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
John H. Aschliman, 1 p.m., The Meetinghouse, Greencroft, Goshen
Laura C. Stucky, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Syracuse
Ida T. (Yoder) Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Mervin Bontrager residence, 5520 W. 100 North, LaGrange
Marlene S. Hershberger, 9:30 a.m., Richard Bontrager residence, 2550 W. 350 South, LaGrange
SERVICES TUESDAY
Herman L. Anglemyer, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren, Goshen
Marian I. Martz, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES THURSDAY
Howard Ottman Jr., 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES
MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.