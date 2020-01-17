SERVICES TODAY
Paul L. Pressler, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa
Mary Alspaugh Bontrager, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Jimmy C. Lambdin, 2 p.m., Harp Funeral Home Chapel, Jellico, Tennessee
Ora D. Weirich, 2 p.m., River of Life Community Church, Elkhart
Neva J. (Stickel) Drudge, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa
Thelma Mae Harley, 4 p.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Kenneth M. Stull, 10 a.m., Shiloh Church, Arcanum, Ohio
Howard L. Good, 2 to 6 p.m., Tri Lakes Community Church, Bristol
SERVICES MONDAY
Shelly A. Guard, 11 a.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen
SERVICES JAN. 26
Janet W. Yoder, 2 p.m., Strite Auditoriam Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Virginia
SERVICES FEB. 1
Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
