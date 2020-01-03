SERVICES TODAY
Gilberta “Bert” Hartsough, 11 a.m., Maple Grove Church of the Brethren, New Paris
Willis J. Miller, 2 p.m., Mount Tabor Church of God, Nappanee
Shirley Fisher, 2–4 p.m., memorial service, Greencroft Manor 2 Dining Hall, Goshen
Jimmie M. Alexander, 3-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Corp., Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Robert D. Riegsecker, 2 p.m., Topeka Christian Assembly, Topeka
Charles I. Yoder, 4 p.m., Olive Mennonite Church, Elkhart
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Glenna M. Kindy, 10:30 a.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
C. David Landaw, O.D., 7 p.m., Leppert Mortuaries – Nora, Indianapolis
SERVICES JAN. 11
Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
SERVICES MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.