Dorothy M. Evans, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Willis J. Miller, 2 p.m., Mount Tabor Church of God, Nappanee

Shirley Fisher, 2-4 p.m., memorial service, Greencroft Manor 2 Dining Hall, Goshen

Jimmie M. Alexander, 3-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Corp., Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Robert D. Riegsecker, 2 p.m., Topeka Christian Assembly, Topeka

Charles I. Yoder, 4 p.m., Olive Mennonite Church, Elkhart

SERVICES JAN. 10

C. David Landaw, O.D., 7 p.m., Leppert Mortuaries – Nora, Indianapolis

SERVICES JAN. 11

Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

SERVICES MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

