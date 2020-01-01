SERVICES TODAY

Meurlene B. Teauge, 7 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Royal H. Bauer, 11 a.m., Koinonia Room, College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Donald A. Chesher, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Mahlon M. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., John Troyer residence, 2125 N. 1100 West, Shipshewana

Phyllis A. Beer, 10 a.m., graveside service, Milford Cemetery, Milford

SERVICES FRIDAY

Dorothy M. Evans, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Willis J. Miller, 2 p.m., Mount Tabor Church of God, Nappanee

Shirley Fisher, 2–4 p.m., memorial service, Greencroft Manor 2 Dining Hall, Goshen

Jimmie M. Alexander, 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Corp., Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Charles I. Yoder, 4 p.m., Olive Mennonite Church, Elkhart

SERVICES FRIDAY

C. David Landaw, O.D., 7 p.m., Leppert Mortuaries – Nora, Indianapolis

SERVICES SATURDAY

Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

SERVICES MARCH 14

John William Ott, Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

