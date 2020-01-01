SERVICES TODAY
Meurlene B. Teauge, 7 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Royal H. Bauer, 11 a.m., Koinonia Room, College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Donald A. Chesher, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Mahlon M. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., John Troyer residence, 2125 N. 1100 West, Shipshewana
Phyllis A. Beer, 10 a.m., graveside service, Milford Cemetery, Milford
SERVICES FRIDAY
Dorothy M. Evans, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Willis J. Miller, 2 p.m., Mount Tabor Church of God, Nappanee
Shirley Fisher, 2–4 p.m., memorial service, Greencroft Manor 2 Dining Hall, Goshen
Jimmie M. Alexander, 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Corp., Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Charles I. Yoder, 4 p.m., Olive Mennonite Church, Elkhart
SERVICES FRIDAY
C. David Landaw, O.D., 7 p.m., Leppert Mortuaries – Nora, Indianapolis
SERVICES SATURDAY
Thomas H. Corson, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
SERVICES MARCH 14
John William Ott, Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.