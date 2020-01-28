SERVICES TODAY

Jane M. Nagle, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Marilyn J. Reith, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY 

Barbara A. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Steve Borkholder residence, 7290 C.R. 101, Nappanee

Ada E. Miller, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen

Dean L. Neterer, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Galen D. Rasler, 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Dallas D. Cuthbert, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Colin Riegsecker, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Joanna Graber, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen

Carole F. Fiske, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, New Milford, Pennsylvania

Robert Ebersole, noon, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

Cheryl Nusbaum, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

John H. Aschliman, 1 p.m., The Meetinghouse, Greencroft, Goshen

Laura C. Stucky, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Syracuse

SERVICES

MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you