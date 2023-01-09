FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Orva E. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Ervin Miller residence, 9345 W. 400 S., Topeka

Otha Kellum Sevy, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES TUESDAY

Ina Mullet, 9:30 a.m., Johnathan Mullet residence, 3491 County Line Road, Nappanee

LaVern Miller, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

Barbara Brumbaugh, 12 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Carley Johnson, 1 p.m., Rieth Rohert Ehert Funeral Home

SERVICES THURSDAY

Mark S. Hay, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you