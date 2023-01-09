SERVICES TODAY
Orva E. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Ervin Miller residence, 9345 W. 400 S., Topeka
Otha Kellum Sevy, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa
SERVICES TUESDAY
Ina Mullet, 9:30 a.m., Johnathan Mullet residence, 3491 County Line Road, Nappanee
LaVern Miller, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
Barbara Brumbaugh, 12 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Carley Johnson, 1 p.m., Rieth Rohert Ehert Funeral Home
SERVICES THURSDAY
Mark S. Hay, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen