SERVICES TODAY
Roger Bontrager, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury
Joseph W. Fry, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Terry L. Hall, 11 a.m., Graveside at Etna Green East Cemetery, Etna Green followed by Celebration of Life Service, 2 p.m. at Hall Concrete Shop, Leesburg
Alinda M. & Wayne E. Millslagle, 10:30 a.m., Vineyard Community Church, Syracuse
Russell A. Steele, 2 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen
Joe L. Evans, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Carolyn Turner, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Rachel M. Wise, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
David R. VanDeKeere, 5 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange
SERVICES TUESDAY
Earl R. Smothers, Jr., 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Richard D. Riegsecker, 11 a.m., Graveside at Clinton Union Cemetery, Goshen
Larry A. Priem, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, JAN. 15
Merritt Gardner, 1 p.m., via Zoom, with a slideshow remembrance starting at 12:50. The link for the service is https://zoom.us/j/9995275153
SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 23
Martin Gamez, 2 p.m., Life Spring Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
