Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Roger Bontrager, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

Joseph W. Fry, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Terry L. Hall, 11 a.m., Graveside at Etna Green East Cemetery, Etna Green followed by Celebration of Life Service, 2 p.m. at Hall Concrete Shop, Leesburg

Alinda M. & Wayne E. Millslagle, 10:30 a.m., Vineyard Community Church, Syracuse

Russell A. Steele, 2 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen

Joe L. Evans, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Carolyn Turner, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Rachel M. Wise, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

David R. VanDeKeere, 5 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

SERVICES TUESDAY

Earl R. Smothers, Jr., 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Richard D. Riegsecker, 11 a.m., Graveside at Clinton Union Cemetery, Goshen

Larry A. Priem, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Merritt Gardner, 1 p.m., via Zoom, with a slideshow remembrance starting at 12:50. The link for the service is https://zoom.us/j/9995275153

SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 23

Martin Gamez, 2 p.m., Life Spring Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you