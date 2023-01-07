FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Lois W. Alexander, 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Keith L. Vincent, 1 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Gail E. Yoder, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Jon E. Slough, 3 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Koinonia Room, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Orva E. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Ervin Miller residence, 9345 W. 400 S., Topeka

Otha Kellum Sevy, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES THURSDAY

Mark S. Hay, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

DeMeris A. Rassi, 11 a.m., Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, Noblesville

SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 15

Jennifer Hile Bourne, 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

