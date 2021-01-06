SERVICES TODAY

Clarabelle R. Bigler, 10 a.m., livestreamed at www.rrefh.com

Charles E. Tredway, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Beverly J. Chupp, 11:30 a.m., drive-through at Harvest Community Church, Goshen

Shirley A. Troup, 1 p.m., D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home, Fort Wayne

Eric A. Call, 2 p.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Joan E. Acker, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Brenda Rinehart, 7 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Orva W. Lambright, 10 a.m., Eden Worship Center, Honeyville

Norma J. Hilbish, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

