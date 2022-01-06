Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Paul W. Witmer, 10 a.m., Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Goshen

Sarah J. Kilmer, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Esther I. Graybill, 9:30 a.m., Graveside at Musselman Cemetery, Camden, IN followed by 11 a.m. service at Deer Creek Old Brethren German Baptist Church, Camden, IN

Margaret I. Yost, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Roger Bontrager, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

Joseph W. Fry, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Terry L. Hall, 11 a.m., Graveside at Etna Green East Cemetery, Etna Green followed by Celebration of Life Service, 2 p.m. at Hall Concrete Shop, Leesburg

Alinda M. & Wayne E. Millslagle, 10:30 a.m., Vineyard Community Church, Syracuse

Russell A. Steele, 2 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen

Joe L. Evans, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Richard D. Riegsecker, 11 a.m., Graveside at Clinton Union Cemetery, Goshen

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Merritt Gardner, 1 p.m., via Zoom, with a slideshow remembrance starting at 12:50. The link for the service is https://zoom.us/j/9995275153

SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 23

Martin Gamez, 2 p.m., Life Spring Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you