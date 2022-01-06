SERVICES TODAY
Paul W. Witmer, 10 a.m., Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Goshen
Sarah J. Kilmer, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Esther I. Graybill, 9:30 a.m., Graveside at Musselman Cemetery, Camden, IN followed by 11 a.m. service at Deer Creek Old Brethren German Baptist Church, Camden, IN
Margaret I. Yost, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Roger Bontrager, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury
Joseph W. Fry, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Terry L. Hall, 11 a.m., Graveside at Etna Green East Cemetery, Etna Green followed by Celebration of Life Service, 2 p.m. at Hall Concrete Shop, Leesburg
Alinda M. & Wayne E. Millslagle, 10:30 a.m., Vineyard Community Church, Syracuse
Russell A. Steele, 2 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen
Joe L. Evans, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Richard D. Riegsecker, 11 a.m., Graveside at Clinton Union Cemetery, Goshen
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
Merritt Gardner, 1 p.m., via Zoom, with a slideshow remembrance starting at 12:50. The link for the service is https://zoom.us/j/9995275153
SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 23
Martin Gamez, 2 p.m., Life Spring Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
