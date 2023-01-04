SERVICES THURSDAY
Harold O. Judy, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Elnora Rhine, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Patsy I. Doversola, 4 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Edna E. Miller, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 3135 S. 1200 W., Goshen
Ronald L. Oldenburg, 10 a.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen
Shirley J. Kritzman, 10:30 a.m., Zion Community Church, Millersburg
Mary A. Miller, 10:30 a.m., Townline Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
Leslie R. Shirey, 12:30 p.m., Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, Hobart
SERVICES SATURDAY
Lois W. Alexander, 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Keith L. Vincent, 1 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Gail E. Yoder, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Jon E. Slough, 3 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Koinonia Room, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY, JAN. 13
DeMeris A. Rassi, 11 a.m., Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, Noblesville
SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 15
Jennifer Hile Bourne, 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen