FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES THURSDAY

Harold O. Judy, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Elnora Rhine, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Patsy I. Doversola, 4 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Ronald L. Oldenburg, 10 a.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen

Shirley J. Kritzman, 10:30 a.m., Zion Community Church, Millersburg

Mary A. Miller, 10:30 a.m., Townline Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

Leslie R. Shirey, 12:30 p.m., Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, Hobart

SERVICES SATURDAY

Keith L. Vincent, 1 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Gail E. Yoder, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Jon E. Slough, 3 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Koinonia Room, Goshen

SERVICES JAN. 15

Jennifer Hile Bourne, 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen

