Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Berneita L. Smucker, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

Stanley D. Wenger, 10:30 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

Edith C. Fessler, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol

Ronald L. Crosby, 7 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

SERVICES TUESDAY

Richard Graber, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Adalaide K. Doty, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES SATURDAY

Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86957193411?

pwd=Vn-VMK09nd0d

FZytsbUVtekRRbEZoZz09

Ruth M. Stump, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 16Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Feedlot Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 28

William L. Baxter, 11 a.m., Riverbend Park, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you