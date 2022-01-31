SERVICES TODAY
Berneita L. Smucker, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
Stanley D. Wenger, 10:30 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa
Edith C. Fessler, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol
Ronald L. Crosby, 7 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
SERVICES TUESDAY
Richard Graber, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Adalaide K. Doty, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa
SERVICES SATURDAY
Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86957193411?
pwd=Vn-VMK09nd0d
FZytsbUVtekRRbEZoZz09
Ruth M. Stump, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 16Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Feedlot Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 28
William L. Baxter, 11 a.m., Riverbend Park, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.