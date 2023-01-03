FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Dorothy N. Miller, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Mary Henkler, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Harold O. Judy, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.

Elnora Rhine, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home

SERVICES FRIDAY

Shirley Jane Kritzman, 10:30 a.m., Zion Community Church, Millersburg

Leslie R. Shirey, 12:30 p.m., Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, Hobart

SERVICES SATURDAY

Keith L. Vincent, 1 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Gail E. Yoder, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 15

Jennifer Hile Bourne, 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen

