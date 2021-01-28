SERVICES TODAY

Shirley J. Martin, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Myrtle L. Bailey, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Marilyn J. Loucks, 10 a.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart

Paul W. Smucker, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

James A. Gouker, 11 a.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES FEB. 28

Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you