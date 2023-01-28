FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Kathy J. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 54894 CR 43, Middlebury

Kimberly Yoder, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

James E. Beck, 11 a.m., Zion Mennonite Church, Archbold, Ohio

Kathy J. Beer, 12 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Patty Horn, 2 p.m., McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw

Cherrie L. Fox, 3 p.m., Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Syracuse

SERVICES MONDAY

Mary E. Stump, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Ruth Brant, 6 p.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Nila L. Mast, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen

Willis D. Guard, 12 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Elvin R. Slaight, 12 p.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan

