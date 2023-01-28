SERVICES TODAY
Kathy J. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 54894 CR 43, Middlebury
Kimberly Yoder, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
James E. Beck, 11 a.m., Zion Mennonite Church, Archbold, Ohio
Kathy J. Beer, 12 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Patty Horn, 2 p.m., McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw
Cherrie L. Fox, 3 p.m., Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Syracuse
SERVICES MONDAY
Mary E. Stump, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Ruth Brant, 6 p.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Nila L. Mast, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen
Willis D. Guard, 12 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
SERVICES THURSDAY, FEB. 16
Elvin R. Slaight, 12 p.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan