Funeral services

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Lois O. Haarer, 11 a.m., Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, Shipshewana

Hannelore Rhoads, 11 a.m., Graveside at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury

Donald L. Harley, 12:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Fannie M. (Yoder) Zehr, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Edwin E. Beechy, 10 a.m., Woodlawn (Mennonite) Church, Goshen

Diane T. Sweetser, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Ward L. Smeltzer, 10:30 a.m., Prairieview Missionary Church, Goshen

Paul J. Shrock, 1:30 p.m., Mount Joy Mennonite Church, Goshen

Alma J. Krull, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Sheryl A. Hostetler, 4:30 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Mark A. McClure, 4 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Berneita L. Smucker, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

Edith C. Fessler, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol

SERVICES SATURDAY, FEB. 5

Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86957193411?pwd=Vn-VMK09nd0dFZytsbUVtekRRbEZoZz09

Ruth M. Stump, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Feedlot Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 28

William L. Baxter, 11 a.m., Riverbend Park, Middlebury

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you