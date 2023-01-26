SERVICES TODAY
Warren A. Rusk, 3 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart
Gregory Marchand, 6 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES FRIDAY
Debra S. Beachy, 11 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka
Robert J. Miller, 11 a.m., Rock Run Church of the Brethren, Goshen
E. Wayne Miller, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
James A. Sholtey, Sr., 11 a.m., Ramer Mennonite Youth Center, Nappanee
Christine A. Rogers, 7 p.m., Bristol Community Church, Bristol
SERVICES SATURDAY
Kimberly Yoder, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
James E. Beck, 11 a.m., Zion Mennonite Church, Archbold, Ohio
Kathy J. Beer, 12 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Patty Horn, 2 p.m., McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw
Cherrie L. Fox, 3 p.m., Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Syracuse
SERVICES FRIDAY, FEB. 3
Nila L. Mast, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen
Willis D. Guard, 12 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
SERVICES THURSDAY, FEB. 16
Elvin R. Slaight, 12 p.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan