FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Warren A. Rusk, 3 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

Gregory Marchand, 6 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES FRIDAY

Debra S. Beachy, 11 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka

Robert J. Miller, 11 a.m., Rock Run Church of the Brethren, Goshen

E. Wayne Miller, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

James A. Sholtey, Sr., 11 a.m., Ramer Mennonite Youth Center, Nappanee

Christine A. Rogers, 7 p.m., Bristol Community Church, Bristol

SERVICES SATURDAY

Kimberly Yoder, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

James E. Beck, 11 a.m., Zion Mennonite Church, Archbold, Ohio

Kathy J. Beer, 12 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Patty Horn, 2 p.m., McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw

Cherrie L. Fox, 3 p.m., Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Syracuse

SERVICES FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Nila L. Mast, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen

Willis D. Guard, 12 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Elvin R. Slaight, 12 p.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you