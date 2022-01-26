Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Dorothy Borkholder, 9:30 a.m., Jonathan Borkholder residence, 426 US 6 West, Nappanee

Barbara Ann Miller, 9:30 a.m., Kevin Kurtz residence, 0505 N. 700 W., Shipshewana

Wilbur S. Miller, 10 a.m., Woodlawn Mennonite Church

Robert L. Neff, 10:30 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home

SERVICES FRIDAY

Lois O. Haarer, 11 a.m., Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, Shipshewana

Donald L. Harley, 12:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Fannie M. (Yoder) Zehr, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Edwin E. Beechy, 10 a.m., Woodlawn (Mennonite) Church, Goshen

Diane T. Sweetser, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Ward L. Smeltzer, 10:30 a.m., Prairieview Missionary Church, Goshen

Paul J. Shrock, 1:30 p.m., Mount Joy Mennonite Church, Goshen

Sheryl A. Hostetler, 4:30 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY FEB. 5

Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86957193411?

pwd=Vn-VMK09nd0d

FZytsbUVtekRRbEZoZz09

Ruth M. Stump, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Feedlot Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 28

William L. Baxter, 11 a.m., Riverbend Park, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

