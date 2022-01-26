SERVICES TODAY
Dorothy Borkholder, 9:30 a.m., Jonathan Borkholder residence, 426 US 6 West, Nappanee
Barbara Ann Miller, 9:30 a.m., Kevin Kurtz residence, 0505 N. 700 W., Shipshewana
Wilbur S. Miller, 10 a.m., Woodlawn Mennonite Church
Robert L. Neff, 10:30 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home
SERVICES FRIDAY
Lois O. Haarer, 11 a.m., Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, Shipshewana
Donald L. Harley, 12:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Fannie M. (Yoder) Zehr, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Edwin E. Beechy, 10 a.m., Woodlawn (Mennonite) Church, Goshen
Diane T. Sweetser, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Ward L. Smeltzer, 10:30 a.m., Prairieview Missionary Church, Goshen
Paul J. Shrock, 1:30 p.m., Mount Joy Mennonite Church, Goshen
Sheryl A. Hostetler, 4:30 p.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY FEB. 5
Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86957193411?
pwd=Vn-VMK09nd0d
FZytsbUVtekRRbEZoZz09
Ruth M. Stump, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Feedlot Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 28
William L. Baxter, 11 a.m., Riverbend Park, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
