SERVICES TODAY

Mary R. Felder, 11 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana

Lia Hood, 11 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Barbara Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Merlin Yoder residence, 25115 C.R. 54, Nappanee

SERVICES MONDAY

Esther M. Heatwole, 11 a.m., Livestreamed through www.rrefh.com

SERVICES THURSDAY

Margaret A. Slusher, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FEB. 28

Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen

