SERVICES TODAY
Mary R. Felder, 11 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana
Lia Hood, 11 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Barbara Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Merlin Yoder residence, 25115 C.R. 54, Nappanee
SERVICES MONDAY
Esther M. Heatwole, 11 a.m., Livestreamed through www.rrefh.com
SERVICES THURSDAY
Margaret A. Slusher, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FEB. 28
Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen
