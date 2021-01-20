SERVICES TODAY

Jaymar D. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Eli Wengerd residence, 2500 E. 440 North, LaGrange

SERVICES FRIDAY

Lucy A. Hostetler, 3 p.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Mary R. Felder, 11 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana

Lia Hood, 11 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Esther M. Heatwole, 11 a.m., livestreamed through www.rrefh.com

SERVICES FEB. 28

Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you