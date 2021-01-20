SERVICES TODAY
Jaymar D. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Eli Wengerd residence, 2500 E. 440 North, LaGrange
SERVICES FRIDAY
Lucy A. Hostetler, 3 p.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Mary R. Felder, 11 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana
Lia Hood, 11 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Esther M. Heatwole, 11 a.m., livestreamed through www.rrefh.com
SERVICES FEB. 28
Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen
