SERVICES TODAY
Dr. William Pletcher, 1:30 p.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart
SERVICES TUESDAY
Dorothy N. Miller, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Mary Henkler, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Harold O. Judy, 10 a.m. Thursday, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
SERVICES FRIDAY
Leslie R. Shirey, 12:30 p.m., Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, Hobart
SERVICES SATURDAY
Keith L. Vincent, 1 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Gail E. Yoder, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 15
Jennifer Hile Bourne, 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen