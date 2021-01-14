SERVICES SATURDAY
Bette E. Blough, 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
Dana Lee Yoder, 10 a.m., Middlebury Community Church of the Nazarene, 11435 W. 25 South, Middlebury
Ralph L. Kennell, 11:15 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Ruth Ann Seidner, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Markus D. Taliaferro, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.