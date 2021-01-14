SERVICES SATURDAY

Bette E. Blough, 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

Dana Lee Yoder, 10 a.m., Middlebury Community Church of the Nazarene, 11435 W. 25 South, Middlebury

Ralph L. Kennell, 11:15 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

Ruth Ann Seidner, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Markus D. Taliaferro, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen

