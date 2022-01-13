SERVICES TODAY
John M. Wilson, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
David D. Miller, 2 p.m., Graveside at Miller 8 Square Cemetery, Goshen
George D. Lung, 6 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster
SERVICES FRIDAY
Rosia M. Hershberger, 9:30 a.m., Glen Yoder residence, 65901 CR 33, Goshen
Vera Astakhov, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Ernest “Gene” Coffman, 11 a.m., Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash
Esther A. Deal, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Wilma J. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Darin Slabach residence, 11350 CR 34, Goshen
Roma Wilson, 10 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen
Edna R. Chupp, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Merritt Gardner, 1 p.m., via Zoom, with a slideshow remembrance starting at 12:50. The link for the service is https://zoom.us/j/9995275153
Kerry Lawson, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola
Elizabeth “Bette” Clark, 3 p.m., Hotel Elkhart, Elkhart
SERVICES MONDAY
David L. Stutzman, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Beatrice M. Bischof Puro, 10:30 a.m., First Brethren Church, New Paris
SERVICES TUESDAY
Steven T. Payne, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 23
Martin Gamez, 2 p.m., Life Spring Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY FEB. 5
Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86957193411?pwd=VnVMK09nd0dFZytsbUVtekRRbEZoZz09
SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.