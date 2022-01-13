Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

John M. Wilson, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

David D. Miller, 2 p.m., Graveside at Miller 8 Square Cemetery, Goshen

George D. Lung, 6 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster

SERVICES FRIDAY

Rosia M. Hershberger, 9:30 a.m., Glen Yoder residence, 65901 CR 33, Goshen

Vera Astakhov, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Ernest “Gene” Coffman, 11 a.m., Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash

Esther A. Deal, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Wilma J. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Darin Slabach residence, 11350 CR 34, Goshen

Roma Wilson, 10 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

Edna R. Chupp, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Merritt Gardner, 1 p.m., via Zoom, with a slideshow remembrance starting at 12:50. The link for the service is https://zoom.us/j/9995275153

Kerry Lawson, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola

Elizabeth “Bette” Clark, 3 p.m., Hotel Elkhart, Elkhart

SERVICES MONDAY

David L. Stutzman, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Beatrice M. Bischof Puro, 10:30 a.m., First Brethren Church, New Paris

SERVICES TUESDAY

Steven T. Payne, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 23

Martin Gamez, 2 p.m., Life Spring Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY FEB. 5

Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86957193411?pwd=VnVMK09nd0dFZytsbUVtekRRbEZoZz09

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you