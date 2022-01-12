Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Richard D. Riegsecker, 11 a.m., Graveside at Clinton Union Cemetery, Goshen

Larry A. Priem, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

David Miller, 2 p.m., Miller 8 Square Cemetery

John M. Wilson, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

George D. Lung, 6 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster

SERVICES FRIDAY

Ernest “Gene” Coffman, 11 a.m., Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash

Esther A. Deal, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Rosia Hershberger, 9:30 a.m., Glen Yoder Residence, 65901 C.R. 33, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Roma Wilson, 10 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

Edna R. Chupp, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Merritt Gardner, 1 p.m., via Zoom, with a slideshow remembrance starting at 12:50. The link for the service is https://zoom.us/j/9995275153

SERVICES MONDAY

David L. Stutzman, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 23

Martin Gamez, 2 p.m., Life Spring Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY FEB. 5

Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86957193411?pwd=

Vn-VMK09nd0dFZytsbUV

tekRRbEZoZz09

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you