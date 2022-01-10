SERVICES TODAY
Rachel M. Wise, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
David R. VanDeKeere, 5 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange
SERVICES TUESDAY
Earl R. Smothers, Jr., 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Richard D. Riegsecker, 11 a.m., Graveside at Clinton Union Cemetery, Goshen
Larry A. Priem, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Roma Wilson, 10 a.m., Pleasant View Church
Merritt Gardner, 1 p.m., via Zoom, with a slideshow remembrance starting at 12:50. The link for the service is https://zoom.us/j/9995275153
SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 23
Martin Gamez, 2 p.m., Life Spring Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY FEB. 5
Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
86957193411?pwd=Vn-VMK09nd0dFZytsbUVtekRRbEZoZz09
SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
