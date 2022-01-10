Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Rachel M. Wise, 11 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

David R. VanDeKeere, 5 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

SERVICES TUESDAY

Earl R. Smothers, Jr., 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Richard D. Riegsecker, 11 a.m., Graveside at Clinton Union Cemetery, Goshen

Larry A. Priem, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Roma Wilson, 10 a.m., Pleasant View Church

Merritt Gardner, 1 p.m., via Zoom, with a slideshow remembrance starting at 12:50. The link for the service is https://zoom.us/j/9995275153

SERVICES SUNDAY, JAN. 23

Martin Gamez, 2 p.m., Life Spring Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY FEB. 5

Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/

86957193411?pwd=Vn-VMK09nd0dFZytsbUVtekRRbEZoZz09

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 6

Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2

Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana

