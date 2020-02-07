SERVICES TODAY
Mary L. Gingerich, 10 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
June E. Thompson, 11 a.m., St. John of the Cross Episcopal Church, Bristol
Roy A. Morse, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Treva F. Shidler, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Martha J. Steury, 1 p.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren
SERVICES SUNDAY
Esther M. Eby, 3 p.m., Hubbard Hill Estates Retirement Home Chapel, Elkhart
SERVICES TUESDAY
JoAnn Schwartz, 11 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
SERVICES
MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.