SERVICES TODAY

Mary L. Gingerich, 10 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

June E. Thompson, 11 a.m., St. John of the Cross Episcopal Church, Bristol

Roy A. Morse, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Treva F. Shidler, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Martha J. Steury, 1 p.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Esther M. Eby, 3 p.m., Hubbard Hill Estates Retirement Home Chapel, Elkhart

SERVICES TUESDAY 

JoAnn Schwartz, 11 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES

MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

