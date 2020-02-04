SERVICES THURSDAY
Howard Ottman Jr., 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Alice A. Yoder, 10 a.m., Shipshewana Nazarene Church
SERVICES FRIDAY
Marilyn J. Haney, 10 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen
Helen L. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
June E. Thompson, 11 a.m., St. John of the Cross Episcopal Church, Bristol
Roy A. Morse, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Mary L. Gingerich, 10 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Martha J. Steury, 1 p.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren
SERVICES FEB. 11
JoAnn Schwartz, 11 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
SERVICES
MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
