SERVICES TODAY

Howard Ottman Jr., 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Alice A. Yoder, 10 a.m., Shipshewana Nazarene Church

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Marilyn J. Haney, 10 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen

Helen L. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Mary L. Gingerich, 10 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

June E. Thompson, 11 a.m., St. John of the Cross Episcopal Church, Bristol

Roy A. Morse, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Treva F. Shidler, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Martha J. Steury, 1 p.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren

SERVICES TUESDAY

JoAnn Schwartz, 11 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES

MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

