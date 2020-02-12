SERVICES TODAY
Amanda Chupp, 9:30 a.m., James Hochstetler residence, 7245 W. 1350 North, Nappanee
Ryan J. Baker, 11 a.m., Breneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen
William E. Darling, 5 p.m., Reith-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Elmer E. Miller, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SUNDAY
Eli Miller, 3 p.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa
SERVICES
MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.