SERVICES TODAY

Amanda Chupp, 9:30 a.m., James Hochstetler residence, 7245 W. 1350 North, Nappanee

Ryan J. Baker, 11 a.m., Breneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen

William E. Darling, 5 p.m., Reith-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Elmer E. Miller, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SUNDAY

Eli Miller, 3 p.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa

SERVICES

MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

