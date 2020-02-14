SERVICES TODAY

Chester A. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 11960 C.R. 38, Millersburg

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Eli Miller, 3 p.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa

SERVICES MONDAY 

Lyle D. Troyer, 11 a.m., Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan

Joseph A. Hartwell, 11 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Nappanee

SERVICES TUESDAY 

William Q. Stotts, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES

MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

SERVICES

APRIL 25

Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

