SERVICES TODAY
Chester A. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 11960 C.R. 38, Millersburg
SERVICES SUNDAY
Eli Miller, 3 p.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa
SERVICES MONDAY
Lyle D. Troyer, 11 a.m., Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan
Joseph A. Hartwell, 11 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Nappanee
SERVICES TUESDAY
William Q. Stotts, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES
MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
SERVICES
APRIL 25
Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.