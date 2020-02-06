SERVICES TODAY

Marilyn J. Haney, 10 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen

Helen L. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Mary L. Gingerich, 10 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

June E. Thompson, 11 a.m., St. John of the Cross Episcopal Church, Bristol

Roy A. Morse, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Treva F. Shidler, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Martha J. Steury, 1 p.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren

SERVICES SUNDAY

Esther M. Eby, 3 p.m., Hubbard Hill Estates Retirement Home Chapel, Elkhart

SERVICES TUESDAY

JoAnn Schwartz, 11 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you