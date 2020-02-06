SERVICES TODAY
Marilyn J. Haney, 10 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen
Helen L. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Mary L. Gingerich, 10 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
June E. Thompson, 11 a.m., St. John of the Cross Episcopal Church, Bristol
Roy A. Morse, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Treva F. Shidler, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Martha J. Steury, 1 p.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren
SERVICES SUNDAY
Esther M. Eby, 3 p.m., Hubbard Hill Estates Retirement Home Chapel, Elkhart
SERVICES TUESDAY
JoAnn Schwartz, 11 a.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
SERVICES MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
