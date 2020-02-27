services today
J. (John) Edward Yoder, 7 p.m., Pleasant Grove Conservative Mennonite Church, Goshen
Amos L. Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., Devon Miller residence, 10122 CR 32, Goshen
Barbara J. Bontrager, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Robert E. Auer, 6 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Milford
J. Edward Yoder, 7 p.m., Pleasant Grove Conservative Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Ada E. Borkholder, 9:30 a.m., Bryan Borkholder residence, 106 Beech Road, Nappanee
Mary N. Schmucker, 9:30 a.m., David Beechy residence, 1365 N 500 W., Shipshewana
Mary C. Hoogenboom, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Dusty R. Krull, 3 to 6 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, Syracuse
SERVICES MONDAY
Donna J. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Mildred M. Yoder, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Koinonia Room, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Donnie R. Nipper, 6:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
servcies MARCH 7
Donald L. Minter M.D., 4 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Ann Vogler Emmitt, 1 to 4 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
servcies MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
servcies MARCH 28
Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
servcies APRIL 25
Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.