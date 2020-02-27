services today

J. (John) Edward Yoder, 7 p.m., Pleasant Grove Conservative Mennonite Church, Goshen

Amos L. Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., Devon Miller residence, 10122 CR 32, Goshen

Barbara J. Bontrager, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Robert E. Auer, 6 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Milford

J. Edward Yoder, 7 p.m., Pleasant Grove Conservative Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Ada E. Borkholder, 9:30 a.m., Bryan Borkholder residence, 106 Beech Road, Nappanee

Mary N. Schmucker, 9:30 a.m., David Beechy residence, 1365 N 500 W., Shipshewana

Mary C. Hoogenboom, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Dusty R. Krull, 3 to 6 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, Syracuse

SERVICES MONDAY

Donna J. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Mildred M. Yoder, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Koinonia Room, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Donnie R. Nipper, 6:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

servcies MARCH 7

Donald L. Minter M.D., 4 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Ann Vogler Emmitt, 1 to 4 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

servcies MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

servcies MARCH 28

Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

servcies APRIL 25

Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you