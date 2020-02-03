SERVICES TODAY
Herman L. Anglemyer, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren, Goshen
Marian I. Martz, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Erla Walters, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church
SERVICES THURSDAY
Howard Ottman, Jr., 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Alice A. Yoder, 10 a.m., Shipshewana Nazarene Church
SERVICES FRIDAY
Helen L. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Mary L. Gingerich, 10 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Martha J. Steury, 1 p.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren
SERVICES
MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
