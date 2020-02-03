SERVICES TODAY

Herman L. Anglemyer, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren, Goshen

Marian I. Martz, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Erla Walters, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church

SERVICES THURSDAY 

Howard Ottman, Jr., 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Alice A. Yoder, 10 a.m., Shipshewana Nazarene Church

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Helen L. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Mary L. Gingerich, 10 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Martha J. Steury, 1 p.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren

SERVICES

MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

