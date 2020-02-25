SERVICES TODAY

Elmer L. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Maria J.P. Kubiak, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola

Mary E. Troxel, 4 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Barbara J. Bontrager, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Robert E. Auer, 6 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Milford

SERVICES SATURDAY

Mary C. Hoogenboom, 12 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Dusty R. Krull, 3-6 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, Syracuse

SERVICES MONDAY

Mildred M. Yoder, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Koinonia Room, Goshen

SERVICES MARCH 7

Ann Vogler Emmitt, 1-4 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

SERVICES APRIL 25

Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

