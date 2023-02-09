SERVICES FRIDAY
Linda Groff, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Shane Holbrook, 9 a.m., Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen
Bonnie J. Rock, 10 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, New Paris
Glenn D. Shultz, 2 p.m., Granger Community Church, Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY
Wendy L. Nelson, 2 p.m., Rulli’s Italian Restaurant, Middlebury
SERVICES FEB. 16
Elvin R. Slaight, noon, Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen
SERVICES FEB. 18
Alton Shelly, 11 a.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES FEB. 25
Judith Y. Houtz, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES APRIL 1
Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan
SERVICES MAY 27
Barbara J. Igney, 1 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen