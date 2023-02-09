Funeral Services

SERVICES FRIDAY

Linda Groff, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Shane Holbrook, 9 a.m., Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen

Bonnie J. Rock, 10 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, New Paris

Glenn D. Shultz, 2 p.m., Granger Community Church, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY

Wendy L. Nelson, 2 p.m., Rulli’s Italian Restaurant, Middlebury

SERVICES FEB. 16

Elvin R. Slaight, noon, Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen

SERVICES FEB. 18

Alton Shelly, 11 a.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES FEB. 25

Judith Y. Houtz, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES APRIL 1

Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan

SERVICES MAY 27

Barbara J. Igney, 1 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen

