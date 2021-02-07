SERVICES TODAY
Lawrence Ramer, 9:30 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Avon J. Bushong, 1 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
David Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Joe Schrock residence, 2780 N. 850 West, Shipshewana.
Theresa L. Hawkins, 5:30 p.m., Lifepoint Church, Goshen
SERVICES FEB. 14
Dale Yoder, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FEB. 28
Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen
