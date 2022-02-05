SERVICES TODAY
Terry L. Miller, 9:30 a.m., LaVern Miller residence, 0075 S. 1150 W., Middlebury
Florence E. Brumbaugh, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Julia Mae Norton, 1 p.m. Zoom memorial service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86957193411?pwd=
Vn-VMK09nd0dFZytsb
UVtekRRbEZoZz09
Ruth M. Stump, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
Dalores Egolf, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Jenna N. Zehr, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SUNDAY
Jeri M. Reed-Rider, Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m., Simonton Lake Sportsman Club, Elkhart
Ronald L. Willard, Noon, Zion Community Church, Millersburg rescheduled due to weather
SERVICES MONDAY
Bette M. Keim, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Shane Bontrager, 11 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran White Creek, Columbus, IN
Samuel J. Haarer, 4 p.m., Tri-Lakes Community Church, Bristol
SERVICES TUESDAY
Jacquelyn L. Beer, 11:30 a.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Milford
Ronald C. Sink, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Curtis A. Summers, 11 a.m., Feedlot Pavillion at Bonneyville Mill, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 28
William L. Baxter, 11 a.m., Riverbend Park, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 2
Henry F. Yoder, 1 p.m., Lambright Cabin, Shore Mennonite Church, Shipshewana
