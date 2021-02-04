SERVICES SATURDAY
Phyllis J. Bowers, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES FEB. 28
Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen
Periods of rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy. Low 12F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 5:36 pm
PORTAGE [mdash] Ilene M. Dyer, 94, of Portage, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. She was born March 2, 1926, in Syracuse, Indiana, to Ora and Celia Benson. Ilene graduated from Syracuse High School and retired as a clerk with the Elkhart County Farm Bureau Co-op Lumberyard in Gos…
