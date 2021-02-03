SERVICES SATURDAY
Phyllis J. Bowers, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES FEB. 28
Janette E. Stutzman, 2 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Phyllis Bowers, 97, Middlebury, died Saturday. One hour of visitation prior to the 11 a.m. memorial service Saturday, Feb. 6, at Miller Stewart Funeral Home. To view live stream of Phyllis's service, go to millerstewartfuneralhome.com or use the link https://youtu.be/r4uSJ6mLU8c.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.