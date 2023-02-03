FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Margo Shidler, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Lyle E. Becker, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Nila L. Mast, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen

Willis D. Guard, 12 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Terry L. Benn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Carol A. Timmins, 12 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Jewell J. Unzicker, 1 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Debbie S. Wiese, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 12

Wendy L. Nelson, 2 p.m., Rulli’s Italian Restaurant, Middlebury

SERVICES THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Elvin R. Slaight, 12 p.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Alton Shelly, 11 a.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

