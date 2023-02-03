SERVICES TODAY
Margo Shidler, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Lyle E. Becker, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
Nila L. Mast, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen
Willis D. Guard, 12 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Terry L. Benn, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Carol A. Timmins, 12 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Jewell J. Unzicker, 1 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Debbie S. Wiese, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, FEB. 12
Wendy L. Nelson, 2 p.m., Rulli’s Italian Restaurant, Middlebury
SERVICES THURSDAY, FEB. 16
Elvin R. Slaight, 12 p.m., Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, FEB. 18
Alton Shelly, 11 a.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen