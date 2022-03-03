Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Susie O. Miller, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

SERVICES FRIDAY

Cleo R. Leinbach, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

James M. Kelly, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Noe Campos Deleon, 10 a.m., Iglesia Sinai Church, Goshen

Dale R. Huber, 10:30 a.m., Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren, Goshen

Arthur L. Miller, 12 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Chapel followed by a Memorial Service at Nappanee American Legion Post 154, Nappanee

Michael E. Pease, 1:30 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 12

John Morehouse, Jr., 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Nila J. McElheny, 11 a.m., Grace Point Church, Nappanee

Ruth Hochstetler, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

